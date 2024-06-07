Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The NHS Blood and Transplant service is calling on people in the Lancaster area to help fill available blood donation appointments over coming days and weeks to help boost blood stock levels.

There is a particular need for O negative and O positive donors, and by giving an hour of your time, you could save up to three lives.

If you are able to donate, please go online at https://www.blood.co.uk/ or call 0300 123 23 23 to book an appointment for the Lancaster Blood Donor Centre at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Please also encourage family and friends to book an appointment.

Every minute NHS hospitals in England need three lifesaving blood donations - that’s 3,700 donations a day.

Next week – June 10 to 16 – is national Blood Week so it is a great time to show your support by donating blood.