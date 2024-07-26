NHS national blood shortage following recent cyber attack means Lancaster donors urgently needed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A perfect storm of increased demand of O type blood from hospitals following the recent cyber attack has caused stocks of blood to drop to unprecedentedly low levels.

NHS Blood and Transplant has written to hospitals to issue an “Amber Alert” asking them to restrict the use of O type blood to essential cases and use substitutions where clinically safe to do so. O negative and O positive donors are asked to urgently book and fill appointments at donor centres.

Today, national stocks of O Negative are 1.6 days and overall national stocks of blood across all types is 4.3 days.

On average, there are around 50,000 appointments to fill each week. There are over 12,000 appointments still to fill in donor centres across England over the next two weeks including 175 at Lancaster Donor Centre.

O negative is the type that can be given to anyone – known as the universal blood type. It is used in emergencies or when a patient’s blood type is unknown. Air ambulances and emergency response vehicles carry O negative supplies. Just 8 per cent of the population have type O Negative but it makes up for around 16 per cent of hospital orders.

Hospitals will continue to carry out urgent, emergency or trauma surgery, cancer surgery, transplant surgery and blood transfusions to treat people with long term conditions.

NHSBT runs 235 mobile sessions a week in community venues which are regularly close to fully booked.

Sessions in the 25 permanent donor centres such as the Lancaster centre at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary have a higher number of appointments available.

Chief Executive, Dr Jo Farrar, said: “We urgently need more O group donors in Lancaster to come forward and help boost stocks to treat patients needing treatment. Last month we saw an incredible response from donors who answered our call and filled up our centres, helping us meet the increased demands for blood throughout June. However, seven weeks on, the need for O negative blood in particular remains critical.”

“We’re making an additional 1000 appointments per week available, please take a moment to go online and book. If you can’t find an appointment immediately, please book in for coming days, weeks and months. We will have an ongoing need for donations. Thank you everyone for your support.”