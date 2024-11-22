NHS in Lancashire and South Cumbria offers practical tips to stay healthy this winter with the risk of a ‘tripledemic’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As colder weather has well and truly arrived, people in Lancashire and South Cumbria can take three important steps right now to protect their health this winter, according to one of the region’s lead GPs.

With the risk of a “tripledemic” of winter viruses – the simultaneous spread of Covid-19, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) – now is the perfect time to act and protect yourself and your loved ones.

Dr Lindsey Dickinson, associate medical director at Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “There are three crucial actions everyone can take to protect their health as we head into winter: getting vaccinated, preparing a well-stocked medicine cabinet and taking precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.”

The NHS offers free flu and Covid-19 vaccines to eligible groups, including those over 50, people with underlying health conditions, pregnant women, and frontline healthcare workers. These vaccines significantly reduce the risk of severe illness and complications from these viruses.

Person with flu. The NHS in Lancashire and South Cumbria is offering practical tips to stay healthy this winter with the risk of a ‘tripledemic’ on the horizon.

Anyone eligible can book in via the NHS website, the NHS App, or by calling 119 for free.

The flu vaccine can also be booked with your GP practice or by searching online for a local pharmacy. There are also walk in sites available to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Having essential items on hand can make a big difference in managing minor illnesses at home and avoiding unnecessary trips to GPs or A&E.

Make sure your medicine cabinet includes essentials such as pain relief, cold and flu remedies, throat lozenges, antihistamines, and basic first aid items like plasters and antiseptic cream.

Most of these items can be easily purchased at your local pharmacy or supermarket. Don’t forget to check the expiry dates on your medicines and replace anything that is out of date.

With the potential rise of the “tripledemic,” taking precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses is more important than ever.

Simple actions such as washing your hands regularly, wearing a face covering in crowded or enclosed spaces, ventilating indoor areas, and staying at home if you feel unwell can help protect yourself and those around you.

Dr Dickinson added: “This winter, let's support each other by taking these practical steps to stay well. As the weather starts to get colder over the next few weeks, protecting ourselves will help reduce the pressure on our NHS services, allowing healthcare professionals to focus on those who need them the most.

“Vaccination is the best defence we have against flu and Covid-19. It not only protects you but also helps to reduce the spread of these viruses to others, especially those who are more vulnerable.”

While most minor illnesses can be managed at home, it's important to know when to seek help. If you're worried about your symptoms or those of a loved one, use NHS 111 online or call NHS 111 for advice. In an emergency, always call 999 or visit your nearest A&E department.

For more information on how to stay healthy this winter and to book your vaccinations, visit https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/seasonal-health/keep-warm-keep-well/