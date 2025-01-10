NHS heroes: 55 pictures of Royal Lancaster Infirmary staff through the years

By Debbie Butler
Published 10th Jan 2025, 15:32 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 15:39 GMT
We’ve delved into our archives to find pictures of the NHS staff who have cared for the people of Lancaster and Morecambe through the years.

From surgeons and doctors to administration staff, fundraisers and those who cook the hospital meals, they have all had a part to play in shaping medical care across the district. There will be some familiar faces, especially if you have worked at the hospital.

Kelly Short, Dianne Smith and Alison Scott at a 1940s tea dance at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

1. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

Kelly Short, Dianne Smith and Alison Scott at a 1940s tea dance at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Photo: Neil Cross

Catering staff serve up Christmas meals at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

2. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

Catering staff serve up Christmas meals at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Photo: Submitted

Staff pictured outside the Royal Lancaster Infirmary in years gone by.

3. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

Staff pictured outside the Royal Lancaster Infirmary in years gone by. Photo: Submitted

Staff nurse at the Neo Natal Unit at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Nicky Read, who looked after Angel Bailey when she was born at 27 weeks weighing 2lbs 4oz.

4. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

Staff nurse at the Neo Natal Unit at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Nicky Read, who looked after Angel Bailey when she was born at 27 weeks weighing 2lbs 4oz. Photo: Garth Hamer

