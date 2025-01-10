From surgeons and doctors to administration staff, fundraisers and those who cook the hospital meals, they have all had a part to play in shaping medical care across the district. There will be some familiar faces, especially if you have worked at the hospital.
1. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes
Kelly Short, Dianne Smith and Alison Scott at a 1940s tea dance at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Photo: Neil Cross
Catering staff serve up Christmas meals at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Photo: Submitted
Staff pictured outside the Royal Lancaster Infirmary in years gone by. Photo: Submitted
Staff nurse at the Neo Natal Unit at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Nicky Read, who looked after Angel Bailey when she was born at 27 weeks weighing 2lbs 4oz. Photo: Garth Hamer