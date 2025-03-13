Next step for developing Morecambe's Frontierland 'imminent'

Developers interested in regenerating Morecambe’s former Frontierland theme park site have sent their plans to Lancaster City Council and the next step should be ‘very imminent’, councillors have been told.

The former amusement park closed in 1999 and was bought by Lancaster City Council in 2021.

Since then, the council has been keen to explore ideas for a new mixed development there, such as with housing and leisure, and a joint venture partnership with a private developer.

In autumn 2024, around 35 developers met the city council to discuss the Frontierland site overlooking Morecambe Bay.

Talks were also expected to consider wider developments in Morecambe including the Eden Project eco attraction.

Developers interested in taking Frontierland ideas further were to submit proposals and tenders to the council.

A set of objectives were to be considered which included public views following a consultation.

Last year also saw the Frontierland site raised in the general election campaign.

The Frontierland site was raised at the latest full meeting of Lancaster City Council during a report from Green Councillor Caroline Jackson, the council leader.

Her report said the cabinet had met twice informally since the council’s recent budget-setting meeting, which was just 10 days earlier.

Cabinet members had looked at topics including the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which is a funding scheme set up after Brexit by the previous government, along with a waste strategy, the council’s local plan and Morecambe matters.

During questions, Labour Coun Joanne Ainscough asked: “I can see there has been some informal meetings. But is there any update on the Frontierland site in Morecambe?”

She also referred to the Frontierland Project Board, which was formed in 2023 to help push forward plans for the site and which expanded its membership in 2024 to include community representatives.

Coun Ainscough said: “The board seems to have everybody and his dog. But the three councillors who represent the ward are not on the board.”

Coun Caroline Jackson replied: “Tenders have been returned. It has not been announced what will happen next but I think it should be very imminent. The tenders came back about three or four weeks ago. The councillor responsible for that is not here tonight.”

Some councillors including Morecambe Bay Independent Martin Bottoms, who has a cabinet Morecambe regeneration remit, were unable to attend the council meeting and had sent apologies.