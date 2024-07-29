Newly opened historic Lancaster village pub now serving delicious food

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The New Inn at Yealand, which reopened on a bed and breakfast basis in April after being closed for almost 12 months, has partnered with a renowned local business owner and chef to start serving food for locals and guests.

Greg Joseph, who previously ran The Kings Arms in Kirkby Lonsdale, has launched ‘The New Inn Kitchen’ in partnership with inn owners, The Robinson family.

At The King’s, Greg built up a great reputation and loyal following for food with the Sunday Roast a particular hit with locals and visitors alike.

So, diners at The New Inn Kitchen will no doubt be pleased to see Greg’s ‘Roasts on a Sunday’ hit the new menu from early September.

The New Inn, Yealand.

The New Inn Kitchen will initially be open for food every Thursday through Sunday from 5pm-8.30pm with dining hours extending in the autumn.

The summer menu features dishes inspired by Greg’s time in the Middle East and Asia, so expect lots of flavour and international influences.

Example dishes include small plates of lamb kofta, tzatziki, harissa, pickled chillis, deep fried pitta crusts, green oil, or crispy fried Korean chicken, gochujang glaze, crispy shallots, fried garlic.

Bigger plates include meat specialties of Porterhouse Pork Loin and Chimichurri, with oven roasted bell peppers, red onion, courgette, and herb roasted parmentier potatoes.

The New Inn, Yealand.

And Chicken Shawarma – marinated chicken pieces with shredded lettuce, house garlic sauce, harissa, Arabic salad, pickles, folded flat bread, and skin-on fries.

Greg said: “I’ve been lucky enough to live in Yealand Conyers for the past year and have fallen in love with the area. This is an exciting addition to the recently opened bed & breakfast offered at this beautiful destination inn and I could not wait to get going. Already in the first two weeks, the kitchen is proving to be very popular and we’ve received some great feedback.

“Anyone who knows me and my style of cooking can expect more of the same – with an emphasis on quality but unpretentious, affordable, and big on flavour.

"My influences are Asian and European whilst using great seasonal, and as local as possible, produce.

Greg Joseph, chef at The New Inn, Yealand.

"It isn’t fine dining, but it’s restaurant quality cooking in a charming, characterful country inn. I can’t wait to see both old and new faces and look forward to developing this exciting new partnership.”

The New Inn has been part of the village since the 1830s, with some parts of the Grade II building dating back to around 1680.

The historic village pub was acquired in 2016 by Barry Robinson and daughters, Fiona and Jayne who carried out a large renovation and full refurbishment to transform it into a tasteful inn with seven individually and creatively styled rooms.

Owner, Fiona Robinson, said: “We’re so pleased to partner with Greg to open The New Inn Kitchen. Having the restaurant and bar area buzzing again with diners enjoying freshly cooked, mouthwatering food will breathe even more life back into this special village pub after a recent period of closure.

Some of the dishes at The New Inn, Yealand.

“Although we reopened as a B&B, it was always our intention to see the kitchen operating again, so we were delighted when a chef of Greg’s stature approached us with his ideas of taking it forward. The New Inn Kitchen menus will champion provenance and exciting flavour combinations in a laid back, friendly, welcoming atmosphere. We’re delighted to be working together in what we hope will be an exciting partnership.”

The New Inn Kitchen is open for food every Thursday through Sunday from 5pm-8.30pm. Numbers are limited so reservations are strongly recommended. Bespoke catering for private functions, parties, special occasions, and group dining is also available on request.