Newly named £4.5m housing scheme in Morecambe will welcome first residents this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The newly named Bay Mill, on Bold Street, will deliver 42 high-quality rental homes with a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Set to complete in June 2024, the first residents are expected to start moving into their new homes ready for summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development will provide 42 much-needed new rental homes to the seaside town, which is already home to Placefirst’s 107-home West End neighbourhood.

Bay Mill - Placefirst Bold Street Morecambe.

Bay Mill, located just a stone’s throw away from the famous seafront, takes its name from the stunning coastal views of Morecambe Bay and draws on the site’s history as the location of

one of Lancashire’s famous mills.

The development has been designed to deliver beautifully designed, energy efficient homes, and will feature residents parking, bike storage, electric vehicle charging points and solar

panels, while also delivering landscaping and planting along Bold Street.

The floorplan of a property at Bay Mill, Bold Street, Morecambe, which shows how a resident could choose to furnish the space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rental prices for the apartments at Bay Mill start from £699 per calendar month, and those keen on securing one can register their interest now, via Placefirst’s website.

David Mawson, CEO of Placefirst, said: “Just as we raised the bar with our West End scheme in 2016, so too will we set a high standard for renting in Morecambe with the completion of Bay Mill.

“We are experts in designing and delivering quality homes for rent, that complement the needs of the areas in which we operate.

"Our objective is always to establish sustainable new communities that enhance people's wellbeing and instil a sense of pride in their local area.