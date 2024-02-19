News you can trust since 1837
Newly named £4.5m housing scheme in Morecambe will welcome first residents this summer

Developer Placefirst has today announced the official name for its £4.5m scheme in Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 19th Feb 2024, 14:31 GMT
The newly named Bay Mill, on Bold Street, will deliver 42 high-quality rental homes with a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Set to complete in June 2024, the first residents are expected to start moving into their new homes ready for summer.

The development will provide 42 much-needed new rental homes to the seaside town, which is already home to Placefirst’s 107-home West End neighbourhood.

Bay Mill - Placefirst Bold Street Morecambe.Bay Mill - Placefirst Bold Street Morecambe.
Bay Mill - Placefirst Bold Street Morecambe.

Bay Mill, located just a stone’s throw away from the famous seafront, takes its name from the stunning coastal views of Morecambe Bay and draws on the site’s history as the location of

one of Lancashire’s famous mills.

The development has been designed to deliver beautifully designed, energy efficient homes, and will feature residents parking, bike storage, electric vehicle charging points and solar

panels, while also delivering landscaping and planting along Bold Street.

The floorplan of a property at Bay Mill, Bold Street, Morecambe, which shows how a resident could choose to furnish the space.The floorplan of a property at Bay Mill, Bold Street, Morecambe, which shows how a resident could choose to furnish the space.
The floorplan of a property at Bay Mill, Bold Street, Morecambe, which shows how a resident could choose to furnish the space.
Rental prices for the apartments at Bay Mill start from £699 per calendar month, and those keen on securing one can register their interest now, via Placefirst’s website.

David Mawson, CEO of Placefirst, said: “Just as we raised the bar with our West End scheme in 2016, so too will we set a high standard for renting in Morecambe with the completion of Bay Mill.

“We are experts in designing and delivering quality homes for rent, that complement the needs of the areas in which we operate.

"Our objective is always to establish sustainable new communities that enhance people's wellbeing and instil a sense of pride in their local area.

“We are working at pace to finalise Bay Mill and look forward to welcoming the first new residents this summer.”

