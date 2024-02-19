Newly named £4.5m housing scheme in Morecambe will welcome first residents this summer
The newly named Bay Mill, on Bold Street, will deliver 42 high-quality rental homes with a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Set to complete in June 2024, the first residents are expected to start moving into their new homes ready for summer.
The development will provide 42 much-needed new rental homes to the seaside town, which is already home to Placefirst’s 107-home West End neighbourhood.
Bay Mill, located just a stone’s throw away from the famous seafront, takes its name from the stunning coastal views of Morecambe Bay and draws on the site’s history as the location of
one of Lancashire’s famous mills.
The development has been designed to deliver beautifully designed, energy efficient homes, and will feature residents parking, bike storage, electric vehicle charging points and solar
panels, while also delivering landscaping and planting along Bold Street.
Rental prices for the apartments at Bay Mill start from £699 per calendar month, and those keen on securing one can register their interest now, via Placefirst’s website.
David Mawson, CEO of Placefirst, said: “Just as we raised the bar with our West End scheme in 2016, so too will we set a high standard for renting in Morecambe with the completion of Bay Mill.
“We are experts in designing and delivering quality homes for rent, that complement the needs of the areas in which we operate.
"Our objective is always to establish sustainable new communities that enhance people's wellbeing and instil a sense of pride in their local area.
“We are working at pace to finalise Bay Mill and look forward to welcoming the first new residents this summer.”