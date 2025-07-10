New York art comes to Morecambe Bay arts weekend

Morecambe artist Anthony Padgett is delighted to present the fifth Morecambe Bay Arts Weekend on Saturday July 19 and Sunday July 20, noon to 4pm daily.

The art weekend will be at Morecambe Winter Gardens, Good Things Collective and Morecambe Library.

Anthony said: “The art weekend is not just pictures on the wall, its about art as a way of life – traditional, contemporary and modern art also experimental and traditional.

“Brand new to the Art Fair, will be a spectacular projection on the Winter Gardens cinema screen.”

Art fair organiser Anthony Padgett at the Winter Gardens in Morecambe which is hosting the arts weekend.

Anthony is curating an amazing collection of art around dance, celebrity and New York.

He added: “I'm delighted and honoured to have the opportunity to show the film work of Revd Mark Dean and Dr Aaron Waldron two other Fellows from New York.”

Mark Dean will be showing his film of Fred Astair and Rita Hayworth.

Dr Aaron Waldron, Shaman and Theopoet from Brooklyn will be showing his Miksang a meditative short film on New York.

Harlequin - by Neil Kendal and Anthony Padgett.

Anthony will be showing his new work with Neil Kendal, the world famous Burlesque photographer, who went to Morecambe High with Anthony, and a film by Michael Jackson of Morecambe.

Anthony said: “We are delighted to also be showing paintings and sculptures from some great artists including New York Graffiti artist Walter Michael DeForest.”

Schedule:

Friday, July 18: pre-event party at the Good Things Collective, including a talk by weekend organiser Anthony Padgett about his recent art fellowship in New York.

Saturday, July 19: Exhibitions 12pm-4pm (at all venues) Entry is free.

Sunday, July 20: Exhibitions 12pm-4pm (at Winter Gardens and Good Things Collective, library closed)