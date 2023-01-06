The programme includes Johann Strauss’ operetta overture to Die Fledermaus and ends with his On the Beautiful Blue Danube waltz and his father’s Radetzky March, but in between there will be Viennese associates compositions; Josef Lanner who resigned the minuet into the waltz that the Strauss family made famous, The Garden of Schonbrun, Lehar’s Luxembourg Waltz, works by Gung’l, Resch and Czibulka, the French competitor, Emile Waldteufel’s Amitie waltz, the Valse de Concert by Glazounow and a few surprise works to ‘pop open’ the Champagne bottle!