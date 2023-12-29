A popular dog walkers’ spot at Hest Bank station will be closed for three days over the new year period.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shore at Bolton-le-Sands which is accessed through the level crossing or a bridge over the railway tracks at Hest Bank will be closed from New Year's Eve (December 31) to January 2, 2024.

Network Rail said they are renewing track through the level crossing with associated preparation and follow up works.