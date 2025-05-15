New wild swimming documentary to be screened at Lancaster village venue

A new film about wild swimming and the power of community will be screened at Halton Mill near Lancaster.

Rave On For The Avon is an inspiring documentary that dives into the efforts of Bristolians to save their favourite swimming spot, blending stunning visuals with an uplifting soundtrack and showcasing the power of grassroots action.

The film’s producers say it’s a celebration of how creativity and passion can bring people together for a vital cause - defending our planet’s natural treasures.

Nick Lakin, events manager at Halton Mill, said he hoped the film would resonate with the wild swimming community and nature lovers in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

“We all have our favourite swimming, bathing or walking spots in Morecambe Bay or on the River Lune,” he said.

“It’s one of the things that makes this area such an amazing place to live.

“But we can never take it for granted and we’re showing the film here at Halton Mill to inspire the community to take action on poor standards if and when it is needed.”

Claire Carter, artistic director at Kendal Mountain Festival described Rave On For The Avon as ‘a sensually produced film that will truly immerse you; sink into the stories, get

deep into the issues, and rise out raving.’

The film will be screened at Halton Mill in Mill Lane, Halton on June 1 at 7pm, followed by a short film made locally and a discussion afterwards.

Tickets for the event are priced at £8 and are available via https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/79357?