New wild swimming documentary to be screened at Lancaster village venue

By Michelle Blade
Published 15th May 2025, 10:32 BST
A new film about wild swimming and the power of community will be screened at Halton Mill near Lancaster.

Rave On For The Avon is an inspiring documentary that dives into the efforts of Bristolians to save their favourite swimming spot, blending stunning visuals with an uplifting soundtrack and showcasing the power of grassroots action.

Most Popular

The film’s producers say it’s a celebration of how creativity and passion can bring people together for a vital cause - defending our planet’s natural treasures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nick Lakin, events manager at Halton Mill, said he hoped the film would resonate with the wild swimming community and nature lovers in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

Rave On For The Avon is to be screened at Halton Mill near Lancaster.placeholder image
Rave On For The Avon is to be screened at Halton Mill near Lancaster.

“We all have our favourite swimming, bathing or walking spots in Morecambe Bay or on the River Lune,” he said.

“It’s one of the things that makes this area such an amazing place to live.

“But we can never take it for granted and we’re showing the film here at Halton Mill to inspire the community to take action on poor standards if and when it is needed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Claire Carter, artistic director at Kendal Mountain Festival described Rave On For The Avon as ‘a sensually produced film that will truly immerse you; sink into the stories, get

Rave On For The Avon is to be screened at Halton Mill near Lancaster.placeholder image
Rave On For The Avon is to be screened at Halton Mill near Lancaster.

deep into the issues, and rise out raving.’

The film will be screened at Halton Mill in Mill Lane, Halton on June 1 at 7pm, followed by a short film made locally and a discussion afterwards.

Tickets for the event are priced at £8 and are available via https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/79357?

Related topics:LancasterMorecambeRiver LuneMorecambe Bay
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice