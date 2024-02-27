New website to be launched to make it easier to search and apply for social housing in Lancaster district

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new website is being launched on Monday, April 8 2024 and will replace the council’s current Ideal Choice Homes website as the main route into accessing housing provided by the council and other registered providers of social housing.

In the meantime, anyone with an active housing application on the current system is being advised to complete a new application form now to ensure it will be processed ahead of the new system going live.

It will also mean that the information held is up to date and applicants can continue bidding on properties as soon as the switchover to the new website takes place.

All those who have a current active housing application will retain the waiting time they have accrued on the housing register since their application was originally activated and be able to use the current Ideal Choice Homes website to place bids on properties until Monday, April 8 2024.

New applicants wishing to be included on the council’s housing register and to apply for social housing should use the new application form at https://lancaster.locatapro.org/onlineform/

Anyone needing assistance can contact the council’s Housing Options Team on (01524) 582005 or by emailing [email protected].

Once launched, the new Ideal Choice Homes website will be easier to use on any device with a built-in translation option into more than 30 languages to give people equal access to the housing register and social housing in the district.

