New vape shop opening in Morecambe’s Arndale shopping centre
A new vape shop will be opening in Morecambe’s Arndale Centre soon.
The new shop will be going in the unit next to Max Spielmann in Royalty Mall.
A poster in the window says the new shop will be called Vape Luxe and will be selling mod kits, podkits, e-liquid, salts and reusables.
Vape Luxe are also hiring and have full and part time openings for sales assistant and store manager.
You have to be over 18 to apply.
Vape Luxe said send your CV to [email protected].