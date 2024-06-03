New trustees and chair of board sought at Lancaster theatre charity
As the third oldest provincial theatre in the UK, the Lancaster Grand Theatre has been a cornerstone of the local community since its opening in 1782, offering a diverse range of
entertainment to audiences near and far.
The charity is seeking passionate individuals with a dedication to community and the arts to join its board of trustees.
Prospective trustees are invited to a coffee morning on Saturday, July 6 at 10am at Lancaster Grand Theatre, where they can meet existing board members and learn more about the amazing work being done by the theatre and wider theatre team.
Those unable to attend the coffee morning can request application details via email.
Mark Hutton, chair of the board said: “We are looking for individuals with a broad range of skills to join our team, with particular interest in areas such as front of house leadership, customer service, safeguarding, membership management, equality, diversity and inclusion, youth development, constitution and insurance, ICT, HR, leadership and management.”
Trustees will be appointed by election at the annual meeting AGM on September 16, with voting conducted in accordance with the constitution.
The charity is eager to increase the size of its board from 8 to 12 members to ensure a broad spread of skills and diversity.
Mark added: “We are committed to fully reflecting the rich diversity of our wider community and encourage individuals from traditionally under-represented groups to apply.”
As a trustee, individuals will play a vital role in the ongoing success of Lancaster Grand Theatre and its resident Footlights Society.
The charity, which is dependent on fundraising efforts to remain viable, has thrived in recent years, with notable achievements including Heritage Action Zone funded improvements to the theatre’s exterior and a refreshed strategy for 2024-27.
For more information and to register for the coffee morning, prospective trustees can email [email protected].
The closing date for trustee applications is August 16.
More details about application can be found at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/about/theatre-job-vacancies/