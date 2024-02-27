Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Silverdale Parish Council want to demolish the existing public toilet block they own on Bank House Lane, Silverdale and replace it with new public toilets including disabled facilities.

They also want to create a parking space and install postage lockers for convenient parcel pick-ups for villagers.

The planning application statement from Silverdale Parish Council says the existing public toilet facility in Bank House Lane, Silverdale, is around 60 to 70 years old, the

The existing toilets on Bank House Lane, Silverdale would be demolished if the planning application is approved. Picture from Google Street View.

facilities dated, difficult to clean and maintain and are not pleasant to use.

Also, they do not include any provision for people with mobility or other health issues, nor facilities for families with children.

The parish council had looked at closing the toilets due to the difficulty and cost of running them and the considerable cost to carry out any significant improvements.

However, there was demand expressed by parish residents in general, but particularly from some who have medical issues requiring good access to a toilet whilst visiting shops in the village centre.

In addition, alongside use by existing visitors to the Silverdale area, the expected increase in visitor numbers when both the National Coastal footpath and Eden Project Morecambe

open in the near future, will increase the requirement for public toilets.

The Council has been successful in obtaining a significant contribution towards the proposed rework by the award of a Government Levelling Up grant.

The proposal would replace the existing building, constructed from moulded replica stone face concrete blocks and flat roof, by a new building having rendered and painted walls

together with a natural slate pitched roof.

The building would be set back on the site to allow fully disabled mobility compliant access to all doorways.

The internal layout provides for one room having a disabled toilet and handwash facility together with space for wheelchair and assistants.

A second room would provide a toilet and handwash facility, and be arranged to provide space for a family together with baby change facilities, but also having additional features to

provide for users who require some assistance features such as handrails and raised WC height.

Other features for wider community benefit include space for an Amazon or i-post locker.

This would provide ongoing revenue to help with the costs of cleaning and maintaining the toilets.

Secondly, it would provide a village centre facility for parcel/post collection/deposit within easy walking/cycling distance of many properties, thereby improving convenience for residents,

but would usefully help to reduce the village’s carbon footprint.

Space is on the site for locating a small, shared use, electrical powered vehicle and charging facility.

The parish council has applied for funding to help establish feasibility for such a vehicle, intended for use by members of the community, bookable for short duration events.

Research has indicated some residents currently having two cars in their household, would like to give up one of their vehicles if there was ready access to an alternative such as this.