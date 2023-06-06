News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

New toilets open in Morecambe for people with disabilities

Lancaster City Council has opened a new Changing Places Toilet (CPT) facility at Happy Mount Park in Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read

The facility, which was made possible by funding from the Department for Levelling up Housing and Communities (DHLUC), is the second city council owned CPT facility operated and developed by Danfo UK within the Morecambe area.

The other CPT is at the Festival Market at the other end of the promenade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new facility will provide essential facilities to a range of visitors to the park, from those with muscle-wasting conditions, to people who live with learning disabilities, or who have experienced major physical trauma.

From left: Councillor Abi Mills (Disability Champion), Laura Rhodes and her daughter Millie (Friends of Happy Mount Park), Clare Brown (Projects Delivery Lead) and Stevi Thompson (Parks Operations Supervisor).From left: Councillor Abi Mills (Disability Champion), Laura Rhodes and her daughter Millie (Friends of Happy Mount Park), Clare Brown (Projects Delivery Lead) and Stevi Thompson (Parks Operations Supervisor).
From left: Councillor Abi Mills (Disability Champion), Laura Rhodes and her daughter Millie (Friends of Happy Mount Park), Clare Brown (Projects Delivery Lead) and Stevi Thompson (Parks Operations Supervisor).
Most Popular

Fully registered with Changing Places UK, the CPT meets the very latest accessibility requirements and includes a height adjustable adult-sized changing bench and wash basin, ceiling hoist and a peninsular toilet with handrails.

Councillor Abi Mills, the council’s Disability Champion, said: “We are thrilled to be opening another CPT facility in Morecambe. Facilities like these are really important to ensure inclusivity for disabled people living in and visiting the district.”

Will Griffith, Chief Officer for Environment and Place, said: “We are grateful to have been successful in obtaining funding to develop the new Changing Places Facility from DLUHC and hope that it will enable more disabled people and their families to experience the park and promenade in comfort.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are several other registered Changing Places Toilets within the district.

A full list of the CPTs, how to access them and their opening hours can be found on the CPT website at www.changing-places.org.

Related topics:MorecambeLancaster City Council