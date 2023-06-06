The facility, which was made possible by funding from the Department for Levelling up Housing and Communities (DHLUC), is the second city council owned CPT facility operated and developed by Danfo UK within the Morecambe area.

The other CPT is at the Festival Market at the other end of the promenade.

The new facility will provide essential facilities to a range of visitors to the park, from those with muscle-wasting conditions, to people who live with learning disabilities, or who have experienced major physical trauma.

From left: Councillor Abi Mills (Disability Champion), Laura Rhodes and her daughter Millie (Friends of Happy Mount Park), Clare Brown (Projects Delivery Lead) and Stevi Thompson (Parks Operations Supervisor).

Fully registered with Changing Places UK, the CPT meets the very latest accessibility requirements and includes a height adjustable adult-sized changing bench and wash basin, ceiling hoist and a peninsular toilet with handrails.

Councillor Abi Mills, the council’s Disability Champion, said: “We are thrilled to be opening another CPT facility in Morecambe. Facilities like these are really important to ensure inclusivity for disabled people living in and visiting the district.”

Will Griffith, Chief Officer for Environment and Place, said: “We are grateful to have been successful in obtaining funding to develop the new Changing Places Facility from DLUHC and hope that it will enable more disabled people and their families to experience the park and promenade in comfort.”

There are several other registered Changing Places Toilets within the district.