New timber and building merchant opens in Morecambe after £250k investment

Haldane Fisher Morecambe, located at the former Broadoak Home and Garden Centre premises, was officially opened as part of a celebratory event attended by staff, partners, customers and leading local figures.

The development of this new branch forms part of Haldane Group’s long-term growth strategy, which will see over £50 million spent on whole group development over the next five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Walling, who leads the Haldane Fisher brand in England and the Isle of Man, along with timber distributor GE Robinson, said: “We are delighted to open our new branch in Morecambe, further strengthening our presence in Lancashire.

Dan Nield (assistant branch manager) with Jacqui Newton (branch manager) and Simon Walling (managing director) at the official opening event for Haldane Fisher’s new Morecambe branch following a £250,000 investment. Picture by © Paul Adams 2023.

“This revamped location reflects our commitment to providing convenient access to top-quality products and services and we are pleased to have now opened our doors to the public.

“This follows the refurbishment of our branch in Garstang, which experienced a £600,000 redevelopment to increase the product range and enhance the ironmongery and door offering.”

The new Morecambe branch also boasts an extensive product range, featuring everything from timber supplies to landscaping materials and tools, ensuring both trade professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike have access to a comprehensive selection of building essentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon said: “At Haldane Fisher we pride ourselves on our knowledgeable and dedicated staff, and I have no doubt that our Morecambe colleagues will continue our tradition of providing expert advice to customers, making sure they receive the support and guidance they require.

“The whole team are very much looking forward to welcoming customers from Morecambe and further afield over the coming months.”

Family owned since its inception in 1946, Haldane Group’s experience spans generations and incorporates Haldane Fisher NI, Haldane Fisher - Isle of Man, Haldane Fisher - UK, GE Robinson, Plumbmaster, Prowood, Bathline and Key Hardware.

Haldane Group serves both trade and the general public, with 22 branches across England, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man supplying 13,000 products across 800 brands.