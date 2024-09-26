New tenant set to move into Lancaster's closed down Visitor Information Centre
But a potential use for Lancaster’s former VIC in The Storey seems on the horizon.
A Lancaster City Council spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to say that we have been in advanced discussions regarding the former Lancaster VIC office and a new tenant is due to begin operating in the near future. Further details of this tenant will be made available when we are in a position to do so.”
Meanwhile the future for Morecambe’s VIC, which was housed at The Platform, remains unclear.
“We are currently exploring a number of options available to us and will provide further updates in due course,” the spokesperson added.
In the summer, the Lancaster Guardian revealed a proposal by the Friends of The Platform to reopen the venue during the day and launch a café bar in the former VIC.
They were worried that if the Morecambe VIC wasn’t used soon, it might be opened by an ‘unsuitable’ company or organisation keen to profit from its location opposite the proposed new Eden Project.
Both VICs were closed last September as part of measures by Lancaster City Council to address its financial deficit.
At the time, the council announced that £294,000 had been secured from the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund which would enable investment in a new and improved destination website, along with digital screens and interactive touch screen kiosks in locations across the Lancaster and Morecambe district.