Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hoof on Yorkshire Street in Morecambe’s West End, offers artisan homemade street food, breakfast butties with freshly baked bread, Neapolitan hot or cold sandwiches and Neapolitan pizza.

A spokesman for The Hoof which moved to Yorkshire Street from Heysham village recently, said: “We welcome everyone to try authentic Neapolitan street food and of course local food as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We offer delicious Neapolitan-style pizzas and artisan street food.

The Hoof has opened on Yorkshire Street in Morecambe.

"We also serve delicious breakfast sandwiches in Italian-style bread. Everything is made using high quality, fresh ingredients.

"Find us at 19 Yorkshire Street, Morecambe, LA3 1QE.

“Free delivery available, order by calling us on 07732 797312.

“We are open Monday to Saturday, from 9am-2pm for breakfast and lunch. Evening service starts at 5pm until 10pm.