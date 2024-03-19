New takeaway and restaurant opens in Morecambe's West End
The Hoof on Yorkshire Street in Morecambe’s West End, offers artisan homemade street food, breakfast butties with freshly baked bread, Neapolitan hot or cold sandwiches and Neapolitan pizza.
A spokesman for The Hoof which moved to Yorkshire Street from Heysham village recently, said: “We welcome everyone to try authentic Neapolitan street food and of course local food as well.
"We offer delicious Neapolitan-style pizzas and artisan street food.
"We also serve delicious breakfast sandwiches in Italian-style bread. Everything is made using high quality, fresh ingredients.
"Find us at 19 Yorkshire Street, Morecambe, LA3 1QE.
“Free delivery available, order by calling us on 07732 797312.
“We are open Monday to Saturday, from 9am-2pm for breakfast and lunch. Evening service starts at 5pm until 10pm.
“Don't miss out – swing by and treat your taste buds! See you soon!”