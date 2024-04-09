Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The service, which was previously provided by Jigsaw Support, part of the Jigsaw Group, supports people who are experiencing homelessness alongside other difficulties, to gain the life skills they need to progress towards independence.

Prolonged periods of homelessness can have a significant impact on someone’s mental and physical wellbeing, developing additional health problems.

By providing person-centred support in safe accommodation, Calico’s Gateway service will support people to understand and overcome the causes of their homelessness.

Gateway, part of the Calico Group, has been chosen to be the provider of complex needs homelessness accommodation and support in Lancaster.

Calico’s Gateway has a proven track record of providing homelessness services across Lancashire and Greater Manchester and currently delivers a range of supported housing, rough

sleeper outreach, accommodation finding services and domestic abuse refuge and community support in Lancaster and Morecambe.

In Lancaster, the service will also benefit from the involvement of Acorn Recovery Projects, Calico’s specialist service for supporting people with lifelong recovery from alcohol or substance misuse.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire County Council’s director of Public Health, said: “We know that the right support is needed for those individuals with complex needs who are experiencing homelessness, and this individualised support in safe accommodation will help people to overcome the causes of their homelessness.

“This will mean a range of supported housing, outreach for rough sleepers, services helping people to find accommodation and other support will be available in Lancaster, as well as help for those recovering from substance or alcohol misuse.”