New store opens its doors at Arndale shopping centre in Morecambe
Morecambe has welcomed a brand new discount store to its shopping centre.
Ted's Terrific Everyday Deals has opened at the Arndale, in the unit which previously housed the Shoe Zone shoe shop, selling food and drink, as well as cleaning products, kitchen and bathroom items – all at discount prices.
"We at Ted's would like to bring you a whole new meaning to save pounds not pennies,” said Ted’s.
“We at Ted's bring you somewhere that is cheap and affordable for your weekly shop or your everyday items. There is always new stock coming in so it will change every week."