The new discount store, Ted's, in Morecambe's Arndale shopping centre. Picture: Ted's Terrific Everyday Deals.

Morecambe has welcomed a brand new discount store to its shopping centre.

Ted's Terrific Everyday Deals has opened at the Arndale, in the unit which previously housed the Shoe Zone shoe shop, selling food and drink, as well as cleaning products, kitchen and bathroom items – all at discount prices.

"We at Ted's would like to bring you a whole new meaning to save pounds not pennies,” said Ted’s.

