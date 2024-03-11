Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fusion Bar and Restaurant at 3-5 Pedder Street, Morecambe reopened as The Fusion Sports Bar on Saturday, March 9.

The peri peri chicken restaurant now has TV screens showing major sporting events and is serving takeaway food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Fusion Sports Bar said on Facebook: “We have been busy working behind the scenes to bring you the perfect spot to relax, enjoy a drink, grab some tasty Fusion food and enjoy all of the major sporting events aired across Sky Sports and TNT.

The Fusion peri-peri restaurant in Morecambe which closed two years ago has relaunched as The Fusion Sports Bar with takeaway food on offer.

"Expect brand new TVs, a stocked up bar, and enjoy your favourite Fusion takeaway food.

"Find us on Pedder Street, Morecambe.

"More restaurant updates coming soon."

They said today on Facebook: “The Sports Bar is open from 4.30pm with live Monday football starting at 8pm!

The Fusion peri-peri restaurant in Morecambe which closed two years ago has relaunched as The Fusion Sports Bar with takeaway food.

“We're getting a lot of questions asking if we're showing a particular sport or game... the answer to most questions is yes!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the Fusion Sports Bar, we can show three different sports at any given time. If the fixture in question is on SKY or TNT, we can put it on for you if it's not on already.

“We are open from 12pm this week for the Cheltenham Festival which starts tomorrow, (Tuesday).

"Don’t forget to preorder your Fusion food at https://3111.letsorderfood.co.uk/? or https://fusionperiperi.co.uk/ “

Fusion is run by Chris Donaldson and Marcus Harrington who also run The Royal Bar and Shaker cocktail bar on Marine Road Central.