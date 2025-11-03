New showroom unveiled at iconic Lancaster jewellers shop

An iconic jewellers store in Lancaster is slowly unveiling its new showroom which has been undergoing an expansion.

Banks Lyon Jewellers Ltd have had scaffolding up at their shop on Church Street in Lancaster since August when work got underway.

A spokesman for Totally Local Lancaster on Facebook said: “It's been a long time coming, but the new showroom is gently, and without pomp, being unveiled.

“Of course, there will be an 'Official Opening', once all the scaffolding and hoarding is removed, and every last detail is taken care of.

A new showroom is slowly being unveiled at Banks Lyons Jewellers Ltd in Lancaster. Photo: Totally Local Lancaster.

“Whether you're a patron or not, beauty has to be admired, and this store is simply stunning.”

Banks Lyon Jewellers Ltd said on their Facebook page: “We are thrilled to share that our flagship store in Lancaster is undergoing a significant expansion.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to delivering the finest experience for our valued customers, we are doubling our presence on the high street and enhancing our showroom to offer an even more exceptional selection of luxury watches, fine jewellery, and outstanding customer service.

“Our team remains dedicated to providing outstanding service both in our newly expanded Lancaster store and online.

"We are incredibly grateful for your continued support and look forward to welcoming you soon.”

The Kendal Banks Lyon showroom closed on June 19, 2025 so Banks Lyon Jewellers Ltd could concentrate on their exciting new development.

The iconic Banks Lyon Shoes closed for the final time on August 31, 2024 after 137 years (1887-2024) service on the high street.