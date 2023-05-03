Footwear retailer shoezone has moved from Marketgate into the former Top Shop and Top Man premises in Penny Street.

The new space allows the retailer to offer a bigger selection for customers and a range of new brands. The refreshed and updated store combines a selection of shoezone own brands with brands popular with online customers such as Lotus, Heavenly Feet and Lunar.

For the relaunch of the store, shoezone has prepared some special opening offers.

The new shoezone store in Penny Street, Lancaster.

Store manager Mandy Stevenson is happy to share that shoezone is also bringing two new part-time positions to the city.

Anthony Smith, shoezone Chief Executive, said: “We hope that our customers like the new variety of products and we look forward to welcoming them into our new store.”

The store will open 9-5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10-4pm on Sunday.