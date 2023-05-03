News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
6 minutes ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
5 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
5 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
20 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
20 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies

New shoe store opens its doors in Lancaster city centre

A budget shoe store has now opened its new shop in Lancaster city centre.

By Debbie Butler
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:29 BST- 1 min read

Footwear retailer shoezone has moved from Marketgate into the former Top Shop and Top Man premises in Penny Street.

The new space allows the retailer to offer a bigger selection for customers and a range of new brands. The refreshed and updated store combines a selection of shoezone own brands with brands popular with online customers such as Lotus, Heavenly Feet and Lunar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the relaunch of the store, shoezone has prepared some special opening offers.

The new shoezone store in Penny Street, Lancaster.The new shoezone store in Penny Street, Lancaster.
The new shoezone store in Penny Street, Lancaster.
Most Popular

Store manager Mandy Stevenson is happy to share that shoezone is also bringing two new part-time positions to the city.

Anthony Smith, shoezone Chief Executive, said: “We hope that our customers like the new variety of products and we look forward to welcoming them into our new store.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The store will open 9-5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10-4pm on Sunday.

Inside the new Lancaster shoezone shop.Inside the new Lancaster shoezone shop.
Inside the new Lancaster shoezone shop.
Related topics:Lancaster