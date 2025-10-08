New rules for Lancaster animal rescue charity shop after people stealing goods

An animal rescue charity may be forced to close one of their second hand shops because people have been stealing items from the store.

Animal Care Lancaster have put up a set of rules for the Woodlands charity shop at their rehoming centre on Blea Tarn Road after people have been seen on CCTV stealing.

They posted a picture of dog and cat food donated by Sainsbury’s Lancaster customers and staff but the picture also featured a new set of rules for people going to the charity shop.

Tony Hunter said on Facebook about the picture: “That’s a nice little haul for all the animals. However, reading the yellow notice there is heartbreaking. Who on earth would want to steal from a charity?”

These are the rules for the second hand shop:

1: Most important don’t steal! We can see you on CCTV and we know who you are

2: Wait for a member of staff to come in before paying or leaving

3: Shop is cash only! No box to add your money in any more

A spokesman for Animal Care said: “We have had to add these new rules as people have been stealing. If this continues we will be forced to close the shop.

"We don’t ask for a lot of money for these things and it all goes back into helping the animals that don’t have homes.

"Please be kind and remember that! Thank you.”

Animal Care also have a charity shop in Lancaster at 61, Market Street, which has a good range of quality clothes and other items.