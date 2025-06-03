New roof at Royal Lancaster Infirmary in the works after £4.3m funding boost

A massive funding boost of more than £4million for much needed building improvements will improve the hospital environment for patients and staff at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT).

UHMBT will use the £4,302,000 of Government funds at Furness General Hospital (FGH) in Barrow, the Royal Lancaster Infirmary (RLI) and Westmorland General Hospital (WGH) in Kendal for improvements to internal building fabric and fixtures, fixed and plant equipment, fire safety works and roof works.

The funding injection from the Government is part of nearly £1.2billion worth of essential maintenance fixes being rolled out at hospitals and schools across the country.

The Government’s mission is to fix the dire state of public service infrastructure it inherited and deliver investment and reform through its Plan for Change.

Scott McLean Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive UHMBT 2025.

Long-term issues at UHMBT hospitals such as leaky pipes, poor ventilation and electrical issues, will be tackled with the funding, helping to prevent cancelled operations and appointments.

Examples of specific UHMBT infrastructure projects that will benefit from the funding include a new Maternity and Bereavement Ventilation System which will cost £2m, a new roof for FGH costing £900k, a new roof for the RLI at £800k, fire safety improvements at £350k and replacement end of life equipment for washing instruments at £252k.

Scott McLean, Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive, UHMBT, said: “This is fantastic news for our hospitals and the communities we serve as we will be able to make much needed improvements to our buildings and equipment.

“Our aim is always to put patients first and give them the best experience possible, so this funding will enable us to revitalise our estate for everyone’s benefit.”

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, said: “A decade and a half of underinvestment left hospitals crumbling, with burst pipes flooding emergency departments, faulty electrical systems shutting down operating theatres, and mothers giving birth in outdated facilities that lack basic dignity.

“We are on a mission to rebuild our NHS through investment and modernisation.

“Patients and staff deserve to be in buildings that are safe, comfortable and fit for purpose. Through our Plan for Change, we make our NHS fit for the future.”

Fixing the backlog of maintenance at NHS hospitals will help prevent cancellations, with services disrupted over 4,000 times in 2023/24 due to issues with poor quality buildings.

A wide range of facilities and services will benefit, including approximately £100million for maternity units to enable better care for mothers and their newborns.

Simon Corben, Director and Head of Profession for NHS Estates and Facilities at NHS England, said: “I’m thrilled to see this money allocated for vital improvements to the NHS estate.

“This funding marks an important first step in guaranteeing that the most critical of NHS premises are as safe and efficient as they can be and enable staff to provide the best possible care for patients.

“It’s now incumbent on NHS England and local leaders to work together to ensure this money is spent as efficiently as possible, maximising the benefit of every pound spent, while delivering for staff and patients.”

The government has already delivered more than three million additional NHS appointments since June 2024, exceeding its two million target.

Additionally, more than 1,000 GP surgeries are being modernised to provide 8.3 million more appointments annually.

It has also invested in new technology, including 13 DEXA scanners delivering 29,000 extra bone scans and £70m in radiotherapy machines delivering up to 27,500 additional treatments per year by March 2027.

The Department for Education confirmed a £2.1bn investment for the school estate for 2025 to 2026, almost £300 million more than the previous year, to fix the foundations of our school estate.

A further £1.4 billion will back the acceleration of the School Rebuilding Programme this year, with a commitment to kickstart projects at 100 schools this year alone.

Projects across schools and hospitals will be delivered during the 2025 to 2026 financial year, with the first upgrades expected to begin this summer.