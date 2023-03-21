New roadworks cause more Lancaster traffic chaos only day after gridlock due to fuel spill

Yesterday, (Monday), police closed a number of roads off near the Pointer roundabout after a crash between a tractor and a recycling lorry caused a fuel leak which had to be cleaned up.

Workers were seen resurfacing the road after the clean-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, the road between the junction of South Road and Spring Garden Street is closed for utility repair and maintenance works by Electricity North West.

Roadworks near KFC in Lancaster are causing traffic chaos and traffic is down to one lane going down King Street. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.

The roadworks will be continuing until March 31.

Roadworks near KFC in Lancaster are causing traffic chaos and traffic is down to one lane going down King Street. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad