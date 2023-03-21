New roadworks cause more Lancaster traffic chaos only day after gridlock due to fuel spill
More roadworks in Lancaster are causing traffic issues only a day after the city became gridlocked due to an accident outside the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
Yesterday, (Monday), police closed a number of roads off near the Pointer roundabout after a crash between a tractor and a recycling lorry caused a fuel leak which had to be cleaned up.
Workers were seen resurfacing the road after the clean-up.
Today, the road between the junction of South Road and Spring Garden Street is closed for utility repair and maintenance works by Electricity North West.
The roadworks will be continuing until March 31.