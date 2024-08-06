New restaurant plan for vacant shop in 18th century Lancaster building

Plans for a restaurant to open in a vacant shop in Lancaster have been unveiled.

An application for a change of use of an existing vacant ground floor shop in Lancaster to a restaurant seating up to 20 people has been submitted to the city council.

The application is for 18 King Street, Lancaster.

In a planning statement, agents Saloria Architects said: “The application site is situated to the west side of King Street, Lancaster. It comprises a three-storey end of terrace property accommodating a retail use on the ground floor (last in use in 2018) and separate residential accommodation on the upper floors.

"The area is characterised by terrace properties which are similar in age and design.

"The site is within a parade where there are commercial uses to all the ground floor units.

“The immediately adjoining unit was in retail use comprising a bakery.

"The adjoining row of ground floor uses comprises of five shops and one mixed use café/ice cream shop.

The rear of 18, King Street, Lancaster where a planning application has been submitted to Lancaster City Council for a change of use from a shop to a restaurant.

"There is no reason why planning permission for the use of 18 King Street, Lancaster, LA1 1JY as a restaurant cannot be granted."

In the design and access statement, agents Saloria Architects said: “The proposed dining area can sit up to 20 customers. The proposal will maintain the existing arrangement of the refuse storage and collection.

“The kitchen and preparation area will be towards the rear part of the property and staff WC and store can be accessed through another door through the secondary lane of windy hill.”

A heritage statement said: “No.18 King Street probably dates to the eighteenth century and is a high status three-storey building with a shopfront at ground floor level. To the rear of the frontage building is attached a small, humble workers dwelling.

"The use of the existing building and the neighbouring row of similar buildings as commercial premises is well-established including several cafes/bakeries and the like.

"The proposed change of use to a restaurant will cause no harm to the heritage significance of the building or to the conservation area and the surrounding heritage assets.”

The planning application has yet to be decided upon.

View planning application number 24/00820/FUL at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions