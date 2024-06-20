New remote control buoys to be used to speed up water rescue times in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) is excited to announce the introduction of two new 'FASTY' rescue buoys to improve their water rescue capabilities in high-risk areas of the county.

These innovative rescue buoys significantly reduce response times in water rescues, providing a faster and more efficient way to help those in difficulty.

Water rescues conducted with a FASTY can be as fast as 40 seconds compared to traditional swimming methods taking 120 seconds over a 100m distance.

The FASTY rescue buoys can be deployed both remotely and by water rescue teams.

They are effective in various water conditions, including calm waters, flowing rivers, and stormy seas.

These buoys can be launched from shorelines, beaches, piers, ships, and boats, reaching up to 800 metres when used remotely.

Station manager Rod Steele said “Due to recent water fatalities in Lancashire, the service has looked at innovated options for water rescue that could speed up the rescue time, allowing us to reach the casualty quicker. These initial rescue buoys will inform us if the FASTY is effective in swift water rescues which will impact our decision on the feasibility of implementing them across the service”.

There are many potential hazards when you're near or in open water such as rivers, lakes, canals, and the sea:

*The water is often far deeper than people think.

*It’s very cold and can quickly trigger cold water shock, causing cramps and breathing difficulties making it difficult to stay afloat.

*It may contain hidden rubbish and debris such as shopping trolleys and broken glass which can cause injuries and drowning.

*Sometimes the water can be polluted and make you very ill.

*Banks can be slippery - most people who end up in the water never intended to enter it.

If you do end up in the water, remember to Float to Live.

Cold water shock is the body’s natural response to entering cold water and can very quickly lead to drowning.

Floating, even for a short time, allows the effects of cold water shock to pass.

It enables you to regain control of your breathing and call for help, greatly increasing your chances of survival.