The tiny 9th century church on the cliffs at Heysham has been without a Rector for 15 months.

The new Rector Rev'd Mark Nelson and his family have moved to Heysham and this Parish from the Oxford Diocese.

The Bishop of Lancaster, the Right Reverend Jill Duff, will be officiating at the institution and induction of Rev’d Mark Nelson this Sunday (February 5) at 6.30pm along with the Venerable David Picken at St Peter’s Church, Heysham.

Picture of St Peters church in Heysham. Picture by Kevin Taylor, Mirfield.

The Churchwardens and congregation are proud to announce that a 21st century lady Bishop will be in the ancient building.