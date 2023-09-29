Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire County Council’s new building at Bowgreave Rise has been in the making since October 2021, replacing a much-loved, older care home.

The £7m care home on Garstang Road caters for people who need mainstream or dementia care.

Built by Eric Wright Construction, the new building has 45 bedrooms spread across three storeys and includes five living areas for people with dementia or physical frailties.

Pictured from left at the official opening of the new Bowgreave Rise Care Home in Garstang are Chris Bagshaw, Lancashire County Council's head of Older People's Care Services, County Councillor Graham Gooch, cabinet member for Adult Social Care, County Councillor Shaun Turner, cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change, Jill Maun, registered care manager, and Paul Lee, director of Adult Care and Provider Services.

With nine bedrooms, a kitchen, lounge and dining area and quiet lounge in each of the luxurious living areas, Bowgreave Rise also features spacious, secure gardens and views out to the Forest of Bowland.

It even has an on-site hairdresser, a state-of-the-art staff training area, and the latest green technology to help lower its carbon footprint.

This includes solar panels, an energy efficient underfloor heating system, electronic vehicle charging points and high-quality double glazing to ensure that the temperature stays consistent, while recycled and upcycled materials have also been used in its construction.

Residents moved in during May this year, and it's hoped the new building will serve as a blueprint for similar ones across Lancashire.

Pictured from left outside the new Bowgreave Rise Care Home in Garstang are Elaina Quesada, Lancashire County Council's deputy executive director of Adult Services, County Councillor Shaun Turner, cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change, County Councillor Graham Gooch, cabinet member for Adult Social Care, Louise Taylor, executive director of Adult Services and Health and Wellbeing, Paul Lee, director of Adult Care and Provider Services, Jill Maun, registered care manager and Chris Bagshaw, head of Older Peoples Care Services.

Resident Pat Bartlett said: "We really are looked after; the staff are lovely and there's a beautiful outlook.

"We come out for walks around the garden, with a carer, and I'm going to have my hair done – it really is nice."

County Councillor Graham Gooch, cabinet member for Adult Social Care, said: "I was here two years ago when work began on the new building, and now to come along now and see it, taking in people who need care, is marvellous.

“It's easily accessible for people with wheelchairs and people who have difficulties with mobility, everyone has their own en-suite room, and every room has a view of somewhere nice.

Gardens at Bowgreave Rise Care Home in Garstang.

"This is a very welcome development and helps us take care of a higher number of people living with dementia who need residential care in Lancashire."

County Councillor Shaun Turner, cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change, continued: "It's great to see Bowgreave Rise now up and running.

"It's a beautiful, environmentally-friendly building, with high-quality insulation, solar panels and hydrogen ready boilers, and it's future proof in terms of carbon footprint and energy usage.

"It is modern, adaptive and comfortable for residents and I'm delighted to see this fantastic new home come to fruition."

Commenting on the new building, Jill Maun, care home manager, said: "We have lovely residents who are a pleasure to work with, the facilities are beautiful, with brand new accommodation and the garden is idyllic. It's a great place to come to work."