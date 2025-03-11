New £15m surgical hub opens at Morecambe Bay hospital

Patients and colleagues at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) have enthusiastically welcomed a new £15 million Surgical Hub at Westmorland General Hospital (WGH) in Kendal.

The operating theatres department at WGH is now double the size, with two brand new theatres, three refurbished operating theatres and associated clinical rooms. It has taken five years to complete the huge project with the aim of improving care, treatment, waiting times and experience for patients.

News of the Surgical Hub at Kendal has attracted highly skilled and experienced theatres professionals.

During a recent recruitment drive, clinicians said they were drawn by the offer of top-class facilities and a state-of-the-art working environment.

The department at WGH has more than 80 colleagues and the WGH theatres provide elective (planned) care.

There is a new four storey extension, an enormous new plant room with high-tech air handling systems, an expanded Operating Theatres Recovery Area and ‘ultra clean’ canopy technology for infection prevention in all theatres as well as new support spaces, storage and ancillary spaces.

Amanda Murdock, a clinical theatres manager at WGH, said: “We are delighted with the outcome. It makes such a difference having a modern and fresh work environment. It is very comfortable for patients and colleagues.

“When we were recruiting recently, we had 10 very experienced and highly trained candidates who all wanted to work here. We could have filled the roles several times over. We also ‘grown our own’ theatres colleagues by giving colleagues opportunities to upskill and progress in their careers.”

Laura Adderley, also a clinical theatre manager at WGH, said: “I am immensely proud of our new state-of-the-art theatre department - what a difference!

“It is unrecognisable to what was before. It has been a long journey to get here and the disruption during the build was challenging, however we worked with the Capital Services Team, always having patient care in the forefront of our minds and this was never compromised.

"The new theatres and refurbishment mean we now have some of the most modern systems available to help our teams work safely and effectively to provide operations for many years to come. The end result is amazing, and we are excited to welcome patients to our department. We now have a department that reflects who we are.”