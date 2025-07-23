New project launched to help save tiny Swifts in Lancaster

A new project has been launched to help save endangered Swifts in Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Taking Flight” is a collaboration between Lancaster Swift City and Mirador Arts.

Lancaster Swift City is a group of local people passionate about helping Swifts thrive in and beyond the Lancaster area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the summer of 2024 Lancaster was declared a Swift Friendly City.

A Swift flying into a wooden birdbox.

Swifts are birds on the red endangered list. Sadly, their numbers have declined 62% in the last few decades.

The decline is partly due to a loss of nesting sites, as old buildings are pulled down or buildings re-roofed and nesting holes blocked.

There is an urgent need to find ways to help them, when they return to Lancaster every spring to nest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A way to tackle this is to build and install more swift boxes in the area to replace the sites that are being lost.

Making egg rests for the Swifts.

Swift boxes also provide nesting sites for other birds in decline such as Sparrows.

Over the next year “Taking Flight” will:

• Upskill and Train local people to make Swift boxes by skill sharing.

• Build swift boxes from waste timber, thus diverting wood from landfill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Biscuits in the shape of Swifts.

• Raise awareness of the plight of swifts by using festival-based art & events.

• Engage more people in this work to instil greater local pride and community cohesion.

Lancaster Swift City will run a series of workshops teaching local people swift box construction.

Recycled timber and waste wood will be used to build the boxes.

The RSPB have pledged to help install the boxes in two key areas of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will result in a series of new nesting sites for the swifts that will return in 2026.

As part of Light Up Lancaster 2025 Mirador Arts will commission an artist to create a Swift-themed light installation to raise awareness.

This artwork will be accessible to the 90,000+ audience that attend LUL annually.

There will be a series of family friendly workshops linked to the festival, resulting in more people caring for this special species.

Emma Bartlet, who is part of the Lancaster Swift City group said “We are over the moon to receive funding for the project. These tiny birds fly halfway around the globe to return to our city

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

every spring. But they are in deep trouble as a species. “Taking Flight” will enable more local people to take positive action for them and learn about them.”

The project has been awarded funding by the Closing Loops Pots of Possibility grant fund.

Closing Loops is a five-year £1.5 million project led by the Food Futures partnership and funded by The National Lottery Community Fund.

To find out more about ‘Taking Flight’ please email [email protected]