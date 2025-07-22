New pollution warning signs installed on Morecambe prom

New pollution warning signs have been installed on Morecambe promenade.

Lancaster city council parks and open spaces posted on Facebook: “Keep an eye out for the new electronic pollution warning signs along the prom, they're there to help keep you safe.

"These signs will alert you if there's a risk of pollution in the water.

“The Environment Agency monitors water quality at designated bathing spots from May to September.

"If conditions like heavy rain, strong winds, or tides could temporarily reduce water quality, the Environment Agency issue a pollution risk warning and advise against swimming.

“Stay informed, stay safe, and enjoy the coast responsibly!”