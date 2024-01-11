New pizza restaurant set to open its doors in Lancaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
Napoli Pizzeria and Grill is in the former Alibaba takeaway next to Marco’s at 31, North Road in Lancaster.
It promises ‘fresh ingredients and better pizza’.
You can currently order pizzas online or by telephone to be delivered from Napoli Pizzeria and Grill but the official opening is on Monday, January 15.
The pizza restaurant will be asking customers to ‘pay it forward’ to provide food for the homeless and needy.
To order pizza visit https://www.napolipizza-lancaster.co.uk/ or call them on 01524 848880.
Visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554024194395 for more updates.