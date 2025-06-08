New photos of how Eden Project Morecambe might look revealed for first time

Spectacular imagery showcasing the developed design of Eden Project Morecambe has been revealed today.

Two new CGI images from award-winning architects Grimshaw give a fresh look at the unique shell-inspired structure of Eden Project Morecambe, which will be surrounded by inter-connecting gardens and overlooks the natural beauty of Morecambe Bay.

The images show how the design of the project has evolved to maximise it as a world class destination and key cultural venue, while allowing the exhibits to develop in the future.

Inspired by the natural geometries, beauty and efficiency of seashells, the architecture of Eden Project Morecambe will be instantly recognisable and will be an emblem of sustainability with a deep connection to place, respecting and complimenting the highly valued heritage landmarks nearby.

Concept art of The Realm of the Sun at Eden Project Morecambe.

Eden Project Morecambe’s structure will house extraordinary living landscapes and immersive worlds inhabited by world class art, performance, storytelling, interactive installations and play.

With Morecambe Bay’s tidal range one of the largest in the world, the natural rhythms of nature underpins all aspects of Eden Project Morecambe.

Further unveiled images bring to life one of these landscapes – The Realm of the Sun – a bright, tropical landscape of the near future where humans have discovered how to heal and re-engage with the broken rhythms of the natural world around them.

Here, visitors will be encouraged to engage and reflect through interactive exhibits, living structures, intimate storytelling and workshops.

An Eden Project Morecambe external CGI at dusk, designed by Grimshaw.

As shown in the new imagery, defining the space will be The Elder Tree, designed to be a show-stopping 20-metre theatrical sculpture.

The Elder Tree acts as a keeper of memories of rhythms past, ready to be discovered by visitors as they move from the tree’s roots up to the hollows of its upper trunk.

Visitors to Eden Project Morecambe will also explore The Realm of the Moon. This exciting, dark space will bring to life the extraordinary rhythms of Morecambe Bay and the species that call it home.

The space will feature a hyper-real rock pool where the sped-up cycles of tides, days and seasons drive an ever-changing immersive world filled with storytelling, spectacle and discovery.

Concept art of The Elder Tree at Eden Project Morecambe.

Details about a further two unique realms – a Four Seasons Garden and a Public Realm – will be unveiled in due course.

The release of new images demonstrates the continued progress for Eden Project Morecambe and the ongoing work under way since the announcement in March of John Pye as project director and the commencement of work by the external design team led by world class WSP.

Andy Jasper, chief executive officer of the Eden Project, said: “Today is an exciting day we share the developed designs of Eden Project Morecambe for the very first time.

"This project is profoundly important to us all. It is not just a project for Morecambe, but for the whole of the UK, and we are delighted to share how the design process is progressing.

Concept art of an aerial view of The Realm of the Sun at Eden Project Morecambe.

“The design showcases the experience we have developed, its magnitude to deliver on budget and to the timescales that we know everyone is keen for us to meet.

"This design does this without compromising on ambition or vision, and we cannot wait to reveal more about the visitor experience in due course.

"Eden Project Morecambe is going to ultimately become the destination from the community, for the community and is developed in tandem with our brilliant partners in Morecambe and throughout the north west and will be something for us all to be proud of.”

Jolyon Brewis, partner at Grimshaw, said: “Eden Project Morecambe is a unique and ambitious project that, with a design inspired by the spectacular beauty of the bay, will enhance the local context environmentally, socially and economically.

"Influenced by the natural rhythms of Morecambe, two extraordinary structures – the Realm of the Sun and the Realm of the Moon – will define this destination.

"These structures, sitting within the sculpted external spaces and gardens, will support Eden Project's mission to reconnect people with nature for positive change and bring to life this immersive and memorable experience in Morecambe.”

An Eden Project Morecambe daytime external CGI, designed by Grimshaw.

Coun Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “These eye-catching images make the Eden Project Morecambe a reality.

"The new structures reflect our unique and beautiful bay in their design and we can feel the momentum growing now as the project team comes together. It is taking time to get the project right but it will be worth the wait.”

County Coun Brian Moore, cabinet member for economic development and growth at Lancashire County Council, said: “It's good to see the latest designs now that the project has evolved, which is quite common as major projects develop. As the new cabinet member, these are very interesting and exciting plans.

"We're clear that this would bring benefits not just for Morecambe with jobs and local growth, but to other parts of Lancashire as well through visitors to the area and opportunities for supply chains."

Prof Andy Schofield, Lancaster University Vice-Chancellor, said: “As a founding partner, Lancaster University is committed to the success of Eden Project Morecambe and to the economic and social regeneration of our region.

“Complex and novel projects evolve in size and shape over time, and we wholeheartedly endorse the current proposed design which makes the most of the resources available to deliver the vision and allows scope for potential future enhancement.

"We’re very excited to see visible elements of the project coming to life in the next few months and commend Eden for their continued commitment and focus on delivering the vision for the people of Morecambe and its visitors.”

Eden Project Morecambe is already becoming a landmark attraction for the north west and the UK which will continue the Eden Project’s charitable mission of demonstrating and inspiring positive action for the planet.

"It will connect people to the natural world, celebrating the unique environment of Morecambe Bay.

Eden Project Morecambe will be situated on the central promenade of Morecambe, on the former site of the Bubbles leisure complex with the Grade II* listed Winter Gardens and Midland Hotel its near neighbours.

The project has been designed in a way which is sensitive and complementary to these important buildings and sightlines across the bay.

The project is being delivered in partnership with Lancaster City Council, Lancashire County Council and Lancaster University and is due to open in late 2028.

For more information on Eden Project Morecambe see www.edenproject.com/morecambe