New One Beyond bargain store all set to open in Lancaster's old Poundland premises
A new discount store is all set to launch in Lancaster tomorrow (June 28).
The One Beyond shop will open in the former Poundland premises in St Nics Arcades in the city centre.
One Beyond describes itself as ‘the UK's newest and most exciting discount store’, offering customers an ‘irresistible shopping experience with amazing value products from £1’.
It has stores all over the UK with the nearest outlet to Lancaster in Preston’s Fishergate.
Lancaster’s new One Beyond store will open at 10am tomorrow.
