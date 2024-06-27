The new One Beyond store in Lancaster will open tomorrow (June 28). Picture courtesy of Lancaster BID.

A new discount store is all set to launch in Lancaster tomorrow (June 28).

The One Beyond shop will open in the former Poundland premises in St Nics Arcades in the city centre.

One Beyond describes itself as ‘the UK's newest and most exciting discount store’, offering customers an ‘irresistible shopping experience with amazing value products from £1’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has stores all over the UK with the nearest outlet to Lancaster in Preston’s Fishergate.