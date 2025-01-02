Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new networking group aimed at workers aged under 35 is set to launch in Lancaster.

U35 is a new spin off group from Lancaster & Morecambe Chamber of Commerce.

Whether you are a young professional, you own your own business or you are employed locally, then this group is aimed at you.

All industries are welcome and you do not have to work for a Chamber member to join – you simply have to want to connect with fellow young workers in the local area.

The group will hold its launch event at SilverDoor's state-of-the-art offices in Dalton Square, Lancaster. Picture: TSK group

The launch event will take place at the SilverDoor offices in Dalton Square on Wednesday January 15 from 5.30pm to 7pm, and will offer the opportunity to network and grab a slice of pizza whilst enjoying the state-of-the-art SilverDoor offices.

Plans are for the event to become a regular date in the diary, showcasing different venues and hospitality across the district, with plans for a summer event already in the works

