New Netflix series filmed in Morecambe promises to be warts-and-all insight into Tyson Fury's life

‘Got all the money, all the fame, but my biggest achievement will always be my family’, claims Tyson Fury in the trailer for his new TV reality show which airs on Netflix next week.
By Debbie Butler
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 11:31 BST

Filmed largely in and around the twice world heavyweight champion’s home of Morecambe, At Home with the Furys promises to be a warts-and-all insight into Fury’s life as he supposedly settles down into retirement – again.

Filming began last year, so here’s hoping we get to see his wife Paris’ reaction to the news the Gypsy King plans to fight mixed martial artist Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in October.

Also featured are Fury’s father John and his half-brother Tommy, who’s seen preparing for the birth of his daughter with fellow Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague.

Netflix said: “Alongside changing nappies and the school run, At Home With The Furys will see Tyson constantly looking for projects to keep him busy, from a world tour to meet his fans, to lavish family holidays, encounters with other A-listers and impromptu family camping trips.”

The show will air for the first time on Netflix on Wednesday August 16. It follows the ITV programme Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King – a behind the scene show filmed back in 2020.

Related topics:NetflixMorecambeParisSaudi Arabia