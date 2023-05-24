News you can trust since 1837
New musical director at Lancaster’s Haffner Orchestra

Lancaster’s Haffner Orchestra is delighted to announce the appointment of Alex Robinson as its new musical director.
By Michelle Blade
Published 24th May 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read

After a hiatus of a couple of years without a permanent MD, the orchestra are thrilled to have Alex join the team.

Alex Robinson said: “I’m very excited to be working with a group of people who are all extremely passionate about making music. I’m looking forward to being able to contribute to the musical life up north not just as a musician, but as a northerner, and in such beautiful surroundings.”

Alex graduated from the University of Manchester (with a first class degree in Music and where the Haffner’s former MD Justin Doyle, was one of his conducting teachers) and from the Royal Northern College of Music with an MMus in Performance at Distinction level (Conducting).

Alex Robinson has been appointed new musical director at Lancaster's Haffner Orchestra. Picture by Roger Kemp.Alex Robinson has been appointed new musical director at Lancaster's Haffner Orchestra. Picture by Roger Kemp.
Alex Robinson has been appointed new musical director at Lancaster's Haffner Orchestra. Picture by Roger Kemp.
For his first season at the helm there will be some fabulous programmes with big brass sections and plenty of orchestral favourites.

Visit www.haffnerorchestra.org.

