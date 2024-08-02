New multi-storey car park could be built in Lancaster and one way system could be changed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors are looking at a new multi-storey car park in Lancaster as part of future planning for car parks in the city.

Councillors discussed a report by Labour Councillor Phillip Black, Lancaster City Council’s leader.

It included an idea for a new multi-storey car park on the north side of the city centre’s ‘gyratory’ road system.

Councillor Black wrote: “Consultation on the draft parking strategy for Lancaster city centre has recently closed. This was supplemented by three workshops with the Grand [Theatre], the Chamber of Commerce and Lancaster Business Improvement District (BID)

Morning rush hour traffic in Lancaster travelling across Skerton Bridge. Councillors are looking at a new multi-storey car park in the city and the one way system could be changed.

“Officers are working through the comments received. There are certainly a lot of issues for us to resolve to address the concerns raised and we have now launched a project board to look at actions.

“The high street has been under incredible pressure for many years. We recognise the sensitivity that local businesses have when proposed changes to the availability and location of parking come forward. We also recognise that parking revenues are a major source of income for our council, especially important at a time of local government funding crisis.

“Several cabinet members are advocating for plans to bring forward a multi-storey car park at the northern end of the gyratory.”

The Canal Quarter covers land and property west of the Lancaster Canal in the city centre.

The council is keen to regenerate it to include new housing.

The gyratory road system goes clockwise around the city centre but could be changed in future, aiming for better movement and city centre environment.

Green Councillor Sarah McGowan asked: “The leader’s report mentions Lancaster car parking. The Castle Car Park has been closed because of structural issues. Can you give an update on bringing it back to use?”

Labour Councillor Jean Parr said: “The Castle Car Park has been closed for some time because of defects making it unsafe. The council leases it from the DWP (Department for Work & Pensions) who also have responsibilities for it. The DWP did some initial assessment and have now engaged experts to look at what is needed to bring it back into use. This work will involve a cost and the city council is in talks with DWP. We are keen to see it back in use, once it is safe to do so. We are due to hear back from DWP.”

Councillor McGowan then asked: “The leader’s report also talks about the north end of the gyratory road system. Given the climate emergency and emissions from cement production, do you not think we should repair what we have rather than build something new?”

Councillor Parr added: “We are still working on a car parking strategy and want to make sure we meet the needs of everybody. A lot of people travel to Lancaster by car because we do not have sufficient public transport. Unless people are walking or pay for a taxi, it’s likely they drive. We have to consider many factors including transport and jobs.

“The Castle Car Park has 200 empty spaces. But it was the least-used car park. It’s maximum use was around 46 per cent in the Christmas period. It was not especially used by visitors or shoppers.

“We have started work on future planning for car parks . A multi-storey car park is one of the things we are looking at. There are other options. But we must remember we may lose some infrastructure with other developments. We will do our best to meet as many needs as possible.”

Speaking after the meeting, Green Coun Gina Dowding, a cabinet member with a climate change remit, said: “Regarding car parking strategy, this is a really early stage. There has only been one meeting of the working group with people looking at the strategy.

“We heard tonight about a multi-storey car park? I was surprised to hear that some cabinet members are advocating for one. This has not been discussed at cabinet yet. It would be a huge cost.”