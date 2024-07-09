Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morecambe now has a new charity shop and hub dedicated to helping dogs and dog owners.

Three Dogs has set up shop next to Betfred near the Arndale Centre in Morecambe and was officially registered as a charity earlier this year.

A spokesman for Three Dogs said: “We have a charity shop downstairs raising money to provide assistance with vets bills for those struggling with the cost of living.

"We are also collecting for Doggy Bank: assistance with food, beds, leads, toys etc.

Three Dogs charity shop has opened in Morecambe.

"Doggy bereavement group is coming very soon.

"Please support this very worthy cause!”