"We are also collecting for Doggy Bank: assistance with food, beds, leads, toys etc.
"Doggy bereavement group is coming very soon.
"Please support this very worthy cause!”
Three Dogs wants to: promote humane behaviour towards animals by facilitating through funding appropriate care, protection, treatment and security for dogs which are in need of care and attention by reason of sickness, maltreatment, poor circumstances or ill usage and to educate the public in matters pertaining to animal welfare in general and the prevention of cruelty and suffering among dogs. Also the relief of financial hardship among people living or working in Lancashire and the surrounding area by providing such persons with goods or services pertaining to animal welfare which they could not otherwise afford through lack of means.