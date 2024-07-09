New Morecambe charity shop on a mission to help struggling dog owners

By Michelle Blade
Published 9th Jul 2024, 12:50 BST
Morecambe now has a new charity shop and hub dedicated to helping dogs and dog owners.

Three Dogs has set up shop next to Betfred near the Arndale Centre in Morecambe and was officially registered as a charity earlier this year.

A spokesman for Three Dogs said: “We have a charity shop downstairs raising money to provide assistance with vets bills for those struggling with the cost of living.

"We are also collecting for Doggy Bank: assistance with food, beds, leads, toys etc.

Three Dogs charity shop has opened in Morecambe.

"Doggy bereavement group is coming very soon.

"Please support this very worthy cause!”

Three Dogs wants to: promote humane behaviour towards animals by facilitating through funding appropriate care, protection, treatment and security for dogs which are in need of care and attention by reason of sickness, maltreatment, poor circumstances or ill usage and to educate the public in matters pertaining to animal welfare in general and the prevention of cruelty and suffering among dogs. Also the relief of financial hardship among people living or working in Lancashire and the surrounding area by providing such persons with goods or services pertaining to animal welfare which they could not otherwise afford through lack of means.

