A new initiative to support carers in the local area will hold its next get together later this month.

The free ‘Carer’s Cafe’ has been set up by Woodhill House Care Home and Stanley Road Baptist Church in Morecambe as a one-stop cafe for those who have a caring responsibility,

paid or unpaid.

The aim is to provide a space for mutual support for those who work as carers or people who care for a loved one at home.

Members of Stanley Road Baptist Church and Woodhill House staff at a recent Carer's Cafe.

Also welcome are those who have cared for someone in the past, but perhaps that person has moved to residential care, or died.

Dawn Siddle, from Woodhill House, said: "A lot of what carers face can go unseen and often they can feel like they are not getting any relief.

“This is a safe space to hear and support one another and perhaps to point people in the right direction about what resources are out there to help carers.”

The next cafe is at Stanley Road Baptist Church, Stanley Road, Morecambe, LA3 1UP on Tuesday, September 24, from 2pm-3.30pm. Free hot drinks and cakes will be provided.

Stanley Road Baptist Church pastor, the Rev Steven Hewitt, said: “I have seen in both the church and the wider community how demanding being a carer can be.

"We hope that space to listen and share will give some respite and encouragement for carers to keep going.”

For more details about the Carer’s Cafe, email [email protected] or leave a message at telephone 01524 410015.