New Morecambe Bay neighbourhood health project aims to ‘stop people from being bounced around a broken system’
Morecambe Bay has been named as one of the 43 locations that has been selected as pioneer areas for the new services with a total of six sites announced for the North West.
These areas will eventually bring health and care services such as diagnostics, mental health, outpatients, post-op, rehab, nursing and social care closer to home.
Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Through our Plan for Change, we will stop people from being bounced around a broken system as we get the health service back on its feet.”
The services will put people at their heart and connect with local communities, particularly those who face barriers in accessing traditional services.
The move will bring together leaders from across local healthcare, the voluntary sector, and the wider community to design services around communities, not organisations.
Each of the areas will be allocated a programme lead who will work with existing local services to set up a new neighbourhood health service.
The leads, using General Practice as the cornerstone, will draw together a range of professions to develop a ‘neighbourhood health team’ consisting of community nurses, hospital doctors, social care workers, pharmacists, dentists, optometrists, paramedics, social prescribers, local government organisations and the voluntary sector – giving people easier access to the right care and support on their doorstep.
Neighbourhood health will benefit patients by providing end-to-end care and tailored support, looking beyond the condition at wider causes of health issues, helping to avoid unnecessary trips to hospital, prevent complications and avoid the frustration of being passed around the system.
They will initially focus on supporting people with long term conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, angina, high blood pressure, MS, or epilepsy - in areas with the highest deprivation.
As the programme grows, it will expand to support other patients and priority cohorts.
The programme builds on examples of local best practice highlighted in the 10 Year Plan, where some patients are already benefitting from a joined-up neighbourhood approach.
The wave one programme is backed by £10 million with the ambition to scale up more services over the course of the next year.