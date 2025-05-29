New memorial forest opened in Heysham where first three special trees were planted

A new memorial forest was opened at Half Moon Bay in Heysham, where the first three memorial trees were planted.

Lancaster City Council joined Life for a Life Memorial Forests at the opening and said: “Such a great cause to improve biodiversity and the environment, while remembering loved ones.”

Life for a Life Memorial Forests said on their Facebook page: “Last week, we celebrated the official opening of our beautiful new memorial forest at Half Moon Bay, Heysham, in partnership with Lancaster City Council.

“We were honoured to be joined by representatives from the Council and Green Fingers Community Project, who helped mark the occasion by planting the first three memorial trees.

“Overlooking the stunning Heysham Coastline, this truly special setting offers a peaceful place for remembrance.

“In addition to planting memorial trees, this coming winter we’ll also begin managing the existing woodland and carrying out pathway restoration works to improve access and enhance the overall visitor experience.”

To dedicate and plant a memorial tree at Half Moon Bay, visit https://www.lifeforalife.org.uk/