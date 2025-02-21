New memorial benches installed at iconic landmark in Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lizzi Collinge, Member of Parliament for Morecambe and Lunesdale, met up with Councillor Margaret Pattison to see improvements to the Eric Morecambe memorial benches on the seafront.

Lizzi and Margaret both urged the local council to look at these benches, which were in very poor condition, after letters from residents.

Councillor Pattison, who will be made mayor in May, said “Our town needs to be at its best ahead of the summer season, Lizzi and I are working hard to make sure the streets are clean and roads sorted.

“Replacing these benches says to visitors ‘We’re the spot to visit’”.

MP Lizzi Collinge and Councillor Margaret Pattison on one of the new memorial benches at Eric Morecambe's statue.

Ms Collinge added: “It’s a small step for Morecambe, but we’ve got to get these basics right to make big goals like Eden a success.

“I am glad that the council has acted on the concerns Mags and I raised in November and improved the benches at such an iconic landmark.

“The Government is investing in roads and policing and backing the Eden Project, but we need the County and City Council to deliver them - sometimes they need a push and I know Mags is one of the people pushing the hardest for our area.”

Councillor Pattinson also lamented the loss of the Vintage by the Sea Festival saying: “Making sure the towns up to scratch is even more important without the festival. Its absence will be massive, I’m always doing what I can to keep Morecambe tidy and visitors coming.”

The Eric Morecambe Statue sits on the Central Promenade and attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year, forming a core part of his hometown’s tourist identity.

Further down the promenade is the site of the Eden Project Morecambe, expected to open as soon as two years from now having received £50 million in Government funding in last October's budget.