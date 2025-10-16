New local supermarket coming to Morecambe village of Torrisholme
A new Morrisons Daily supermarket is coming to Morecambe.
Signs have gone up at 411, Lancaster Road, Torrisholme, the former Lancaster carpets and flooring shop, saying ‘Your new Morrisons daily coming soon.’
Work has been done on the exterior shop frontage and it has been fitted out with the Morrisons green cladding.
Work is ongoing in the interior to fit it out as a Morrisons store.
The nearest Morrisons daily supermarket is on Oxcliffe Road in Heysham.
There is a Morrisons supermarket with a cafe on Central Drive in Morecambe.
Morrisons have been approached for a comment.