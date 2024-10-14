Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lancaster district has a new local full fibre network.

More than 50 representatives from technology businesses and organisations attended its launch to find out more about its benefits, and how it will help to turbocharge the local economy.

Led by Lancaster City Council and Cooperative Network Infrastructure (CNI), the project is seeing the installation of a new optical fibre network that will provide a fibre spine of gigabit broadband capability to connect Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham.

The spine will significantly cut the costs of establishing a connection to fibre telecommunication for the district’s thriving digital businesses, opening up opportunities and promoting the development of the local digital ecosystem to attract investment.

From left: Coun Joanne Ainscough, Michael Gibson, CEO of Fuuse; Tony Doyle, chair of CNI; Coun Tim Hamilton-Cox and Paul Thompson, chief officer, resources.

There are also long-term benefits for the council including significant financial savings and the ability to transform its services though innovation, along with ‘future-proofing’ connectivity to its sites and assets.

The council and CNI have worked with local companies such as Caton Road-based TNP and rural broadband pioneer B4RN to develop and install the network.

“For any business to be able to compete in this day and age, access to fast fibre broadband is a must and I am delighted that the council has been able to work with CNI and local suppliers to develop this new infrastructure," said Coun Tim Hamilton-Cox, cabinet member with responsibility for finance and resources.

“Other public bodies will also be able to benefit and satisfy the ever-increasing demand for band width in the provision of public service including the NHS, police and schools. The launch heard from the NHS in Greater Manchester on how a fibre network had saved money and improved data security and accessibility.

“I also want to express my gratitude to Blackpool Borough Council for sharing the very considerable experience and expertise of Tony Doyle, their ICT manager. He has already achieved a similar rollout of fibre infrastructure across Blackpool and Tony has been integral to design and delivery of the fibre spine across Lancaster district.”

The next steps in the project are to provide a state-of-the-art hyper-green data centre facility centre at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, which will further enhance the network and provide the infrastructure needed to realise the benefits of new technologies for the council, businesses and the wider public sector.