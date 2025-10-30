New leader at the helm of Lancaster youth charity

Lancaster youth charity Escape2Make has announced a new chief executive officer.

Kyle McKenzie, who was interim CEO, has now taken up the post permanently.

Escape2Make (E2M) is a charity that aims to help 11-18s from all walks of life in the Lancaster and Morecambe area to escape from boredom, social media, loneliness and pressure at school or home by providing free creative activities.

E2M creates safe, kind, welcoming spaces through its creative workshops. These take the form of clubs, school holiday programs, outreach workshops and community events such as festivals, cabarets, fairs, and markets that are hosted by local artists and local businesses.

Kyle pictured at the E2M Summer Escape in August.

All the activities are inclusive and free and designed to help young people make things, make friends, and make a difference in the community.

Kyle grew up in rural North Wales. Raised by a single mother, he had very few opportunities to take part in creative activities and money was always a struggle. Kyle had a real passion to make movies and the only places where he could learn how to do this were over an hour away and too expensive.

Kyle found ways to create his own fun, making home-made videos with friends using an old camera. At the first opportunity Kyle headed to university to fulfil his ambition to study film. His journey through high school and university led him to become involved with E2M in 2019.

“I wholeheartedly believe in the vision this organisation has,” he said. “I regularly wonder about what fantastic things E2M would have done for me if it had been around when I was a teenager. I don’t think it would have taken me going off to university to learn about who I am.

Kyle pictured with Helen Bingley (centre) and freelance producer Elspeth Dale.

"And now, being able to witness first-hand the impact E2M is having on young people gaining confidence in who they are, I feel an incredible sense of pride that I can be a part of that.”

Outside of Escape2Make Kyle enjoys keeping busy with artistic pursuits. He is a writer/director/performer who specialises in comedy and family theatre. When he isn’t writing and directing for stage or film, you can catch him performing with one of his improv troupes or performing in murder mystery events across the country.

Jenny Natusch, founder of E2M, said: “Kyle has played a key role in Escape2Make’s journey since 2019, he played an active part in the early days of developing E2M. Kyle’s passion for empowering young people truly

embodies our mission.

"His appointment as CEO at just 27 years old is a powerful example of what’s possible when we invest in youth. Escape2Make’s proven creative education model – centred in our high street building and delivered through free workshops and community projects across Lancaster and Morecambe – is needed now more than ever.

"I’m excited to see how Kyle will build on this momentum, helping even more young people from all walks of life to escape from social media and life’s challenges, meet in real life to learn creative skills, make new friends, and make a real difference in their community.”

Helen Bingley, on behalf of the Board of Trustees, aid: “Kyle has been instrumental in the development of E2M since 2019 and has helped to overcome many obstacles faced by all new start up charities.

"Kyle has not been phased by the challenges, he has never wavered and always continued to work hard to develop and secure a sustainable future for E2M – the organisation he believes so passionately needs to exist for young people in Lancaster, Morecambe and beyond.

"Kyle was appointed as interim CEO six months ago and during that time has put the organisation on a much stronger footing including such things as attracting significant funds for core costs and activities, employing permanent members of staff, supporting the board to recruit new trustees with different backgrounds including young people, developing management systems and corporate governance arrangements required by the Charity Commission.

“When the Board of Trustees asked Kyle to take up the post permanently, we were all more than delighted when he accepted.

“We are looking forward to Kyle leading E2M and moving us forwards as a strong group of trustees, staff team, youth board and artists.”

If you would like to know more or would like to get involved contact [email protected] or visit www.escape2make.org for more information