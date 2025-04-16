New home found for Morecambe Baylight’s 23ft paper whale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Organisers of Morecambe's Baylight Festival have found a new home for this year's star attraction - a giant light-up whale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23ft tissue-covered wicker whale, created for the event by community artist Donna Campbell and local helpers, led the dusk parade along the promenade in February.

It had to be moved from its temporary ‘secret location’ storage facility by the end of the week (April 18).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We just needed somewhere to keep it safe because we want to bring it out year after year," said Johnny Bean from festival organisers Morecambe Sparkle. "People absolutely loved it."

The whale was created for February's event by community artist Donna Campbell, who is photographed standing inside its "ribcage".

He added: "It's made so that we can redecorate it every year and change it according to what our theme might be, so we can have community workshops again and get people involved in decorating it.

"The battery lights come off so it's not any kind of long-term risk for storage, but it's a one-piece thing so it does need quite a bit of storage."

Mr Bean added: “We have now found a new home for the giant whale but don’t want to say where yet.”